Brit Hume says Democratic Party has moved so far left, it's 'out there where the buses don't run'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that Joe Biden's remarks in response to repeated rioting and looting in cities across America as "absolutely boilerplate" commentary on "grievance politics" slightly disguised by "well-done rhetoric."

"We certainly don't have the Democratic Party we used to know," Hume told host Tucker Carlson. "It has moved ever farther to the left. Now, it is truly out there where the buses don't run, with prominent Democratic Party spokespeople saying the things they are saying, siding as they clearly have, with the protesters -- even those violent and looting.

"Joe Biden's speech today was a perfect example."

Hume said Biden's speech appeared to pretend that the 1960s struggle for civil rights had never happened.

"You would never know, listening to Biden speak ... [that] civil rights legislation -- you would never know that it passed, that countless blacks moved into the middle class ... that racial progress has been extraordinary in this country," said Hume, who added that no country has worked harder to right racial injustices than the U.S., whether through the Civil War, the abolition of slavery and the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hume added that there is no public debate over the death of George Floyd, saying that until the bands of violent looters appeared in cities around the country, Americans were united in shock and anger at the video of the Minneapolis man's final moments.

"Now, we have seen these hideous scenes of destruction, police shot, one of them ... has died," Hume said. "And our leaders on the left give no sign that they are much disturbed about that."