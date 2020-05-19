Brit Hume says declassified Susan Rice email 'suspicious on many counts': 'This is a big story'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume responded Tuesday to a newly declassified email by Susan Rice that states then-FBI Director James Comey suggested in January 2017 that President Barack Obama keep national security adviser designate Michael Flynn out of the loop on matters pertaining to Russia.

"It doesn't seem possible when you think about it," Hume told "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "because the incoming national security assistant to the president, national security advisor and the new president himself are going to take possession of all classified information and the president has ultimate authority over all of it. So those officials are entitled to see whatever they want."

According to the email, Comey told Obama during a Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting that Flynn's contacts with Russia's then-ambassador to the U.S. "could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information." When Obama asked Comey if he was advising that the National Security Council not pass Flynn "sensitive information related to Russia," Comey replied, "potentially."

"It is not clear what the director of the FBI is talking about here," Hume said. "This whole memo is suspicious on many counts ... you add it all up and it looks very suspicious."

A representative for Rice stressed in a statement Tuesday that “no discussion of law enforcement matters or investigations took place, despite accusations to the contrary.” The spokeswoman also insisted the Obama administration did not change the way it briefed Flynn and that Rice welcomed the release of the full email text.

"She wishes that all the transcripts of the overheard conversation, [between then-Russian envoy Sergei Kislyak] and Flynn can be released, implying that there was some really suspicious stuff in there," Hume said. "Well, if there is, I will believe it when I see it."

Hume then reiterated his past criticisms of the coverage of the Russia investigation, calling it the "worst journalism fiasco in more than my 50 years of journalism."

"This is a big story. And the irregularities in the handling of the whole Russian investigation was a big story," Hume said. "And the journalists don't want to hear about the irregularities because they bought the whole package.

"They went along and pursued this and engaged in this headlong pursuit of this Russian collusion theory which blew up in their faces."

