Brit Hume on Biden's classified documents scandal: We will have embarrassing and awkward briefings

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume gives his take on how the press will respond to President Biden's classified documents scandal on " Special Report ."

BRIT HUME: Well, as long as their revelations, or more documents found or more information comes out about how the documents might have gotten there or how the search was carried out and so on, this is going to continue and the White House policy of basically stonewalling on any information from there.

ADMIN CHANGES TUNE ON BIDEN'S DELAWARE HOME, KOHBERGER'S POSSIBLE CONNECTION TO VICTIM AND MORE TOP HEADLINES

…

The press corps seems at this point, Bret, more than we've seen it in a long time, incentivized to pursue this, so we're going to have these embarrassing and awkward briefings in which the questions are asked and the hapless press secretary continues to say that she can't talk about it. She can't talk about that, meanwhile claiming, of course, to be utterly transparent. So, this could be with us for a while.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the revelations dry up and all we have are these investigations, particularly the ones by the special counsel appointed, there will be a long period where we don't hear much about this and the outcome of the investigation will eventually have to speak for itself.