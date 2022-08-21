Brian Stelter hosts final 'Reliable Sources' show on CNN: 'The free world needs a reliable source'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brian Stelter hosted the final episode of his media-focused show, CNN's "Reliable Sources," on Sunday after the network announced it was canceling the show and that Stelter was leaving the company.

"I believe America needs CNN to be strong, I believe the free world needs CNN to be strong, and it will continue to be because all of us are going to help make that happen. The free world needs a reliable source. So, for ‘Reliable Sources,’ for the last time, I'm Brian Stelter, thanks for being with us," Stelter said, concluding his final episode.

During his remarks, Stelter thanked his wife as well as several others involved in the program behind the scenes. He thanked former CNN president Jeff Zucker as well as current CNN boss Chris Licht.

"Thank you to Jeff Zucker for believing in me, for having the back of this organization for so many years, for having my back through everything, even through the death threats," Stelter said.

He added that while it "might sound weird," Stelter thanked Licht for "letting us say goodbye."

During Stelter's opening remarks he said that Licht was making big changes to CNN and that he was sad that he wouldn't be around to cover it. He was joined by Carl Bernstein, among several others, for his final appearance.

The former CNN host added during his final words that the media "is the people."

"That is the watch word here. Accountability," Stelter said. "We need to have room for media criticism and debate and discussion, and we will. So much of the media ecosystem in 2022 is garbage, but so much of it is spectacular. The hard part is sorting out the treasure from the trash. These are thorny complicated things. I know I never had all the answers. I didn’t even always have all the questions. But it was the gift of a lifetime to get to confront these issues on international division with the backing of CNN."

Stelter, in a series of tweets leading up to his final episode, also thanked his wife, guests and other CNN colleagues for their support.

"Good morning from Brooklyn. "'Empire State of Mind'" in my ears. ‘Concrete jungle where dreams are made of.’ Heading into the office for the final show now...," he tweeted.

CNN has seen a series of staffing change-ups recently, including former primetime host Chris Cuomo, Zucker and Jeffrey Toobin, who announced he was "leaving" the network after being there for 20 years.

"CNN will end its ‘Reliable Sources’ program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors," a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday.