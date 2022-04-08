Joe Concha rips Brian Stelter's non-answer to college freshman: 'Who can defend the indefensible?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joe Concha called out Brian Stelter after a college freshman challenged the CNN host on several stories the liberal network has gotten wrong or ignored. Concha said Stelter had no answers at the "disinformation conference" because he can't "defend the indefensible."

BRIAN STELTER DEFENDS MEDIA NOT COVERING HUNTER BIDEN IN 2020, SAYS CRITICS DON'T KNOW ‘HOW NEWSROOMS WORK’

JOE CONCHA: For a conference tackling disinformation, there is certainly a ton of disinformation being shoveled out. ... Christopher Phillips rightly points out all the things CNN and traditional media got wrong. Russia collusion, Jussie Smollett, smearing Brett Kavanaugh as a rapist, Nicholas Sandmann, that smearing the campaign against another teenager, calling the Hunter Biden story 'Russian disinformation.' The CNN media guy answers by saying everything ... was a 'popular right-wing narrative about CNN,' and then proceeds not to answer any points Phillips made, because who can defend the indefensible? Here's what Stelter had to say in October 2020 about the Hunter Biden laptop: 'we know this is a classic example of the right-wing media machine.' No apology for that. ... Kudos to Christopher Phillips and in this case, the CNN media guy was trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

