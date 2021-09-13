Brian Mast on Afghanistan hearing: Is Blinken too arrogant to resign?

Rep. Brian Mast's, R-Fla., only question for Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Monday is whether the public official is "too arrogant to resign" after the botched Afghanistan withdrawal of U.S. troops.

BLINKEN TO FACE GRILLING FROM CONGRESS ON AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

REP. BRIAN MAST: What I lost was a scratch compared to what so many who lost their lives. What I want to know directly is, is he simply too arrogant to resign over all the mistakes that occurred over believing terrorists weren’t going to let terrorists into the country?

...Over jumping however high the Taliban tells them to jump. Get out of the embassy, get out of Bagram. Leave on this day. Be intimidated. Put up the white flag of surrender. So many questions need to be asked. They all revolve around the lies the administration has been telling us.

