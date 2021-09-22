Rep. Brian Mast hammers Biden for 'absolutely delusional' UN address

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., took aim at President Biden over his "delusional" comments to the UN General Assembly Tuesday. On "Fox & Friends," Mast criticized the president for claiming the U.S. has "turned the page," arguing the hasty withdrawal of U.S. forces has now made the situation "far more dangerous."

SEN. COTTON: BIDEN'S ADDRESS AT THE UN WAS A DISGRACE

REP. BRIAN MAST: The president is absolutely delusional about us not being in a war. He simply made the war far more dangerous than what it was before. Lacking intelligence on the ground in places like Afghanistan, making it a more dangerous region. Ignoring the fact that we're in the greatest financial war that we've ever seen with China, but never uttering a word about China in his 34-minute speech to the UN General Assembly.

And the only thing that he really talked about when it came to the border, where we're being invaded in our country right now, was calling the climate crisis a borderless crisis. And calling for reasons to let more people in, and thinking that giving away more U.S. dollars – funding those in South Central America, Haiti, other places – is actually going to stop that invitation to come across our border illegally. He's missing every single war that our nation is in right now.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: