Brian Kilmeade: It now appears that Tony Fauci was lying under oath

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" host Brian Kilmeade blasted National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci after a new report from The Intercept revealed U.S. tax dollars were used to back bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

KILMEADE: After reviewing the internal N.I.H. documents published today by The Intercept, one molecular biologist, Alina Chan, made this assessment:

"In this proposal, they actually point out that they know how risky this work is. They keep talking about people potentially getting bitten — and they kept records of everyone who got bitten," Chan said. "Does EcoHealth have those records? And if not, how can they possibly rule out a research-related accident?"



Some of this is dangerous research, according to Richard Ebright, and was occurring in facilities that have the same safety precautions as the average dentist's office.

It now appears that Tony Fauci was lying under oath. According to Richard Ebright, "the documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at [the Wuhan Institute of Virology] are untruthful."