Brian Kilmeade reveals why trust in media, other institutions is 'faltering'

He critiques the media's response to Supreme Court's abortion decision

Institutional trust faltering across the board: Brian Kilmeade

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade responds to attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and reaction to the EPA ruling in the opening monologue of ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained why institutional trust is "faltering across the board" in Friday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle."

BRIAN KILMEADE: Trust in our institutions is faltering across the board. Think about it. According to the Morning Consult tracker, trust in Congress is at 33%. That's down 10% from just a year ago. The Supreme Court was at 46%, down from 61% a year ago. The news media — I'm kind of in it — is at 38%, and it's listed as the most polarizing U.S. institution. Great. Frankly, it's not really surprising. Last year, for example, trust in media hit an all-time low and it just can't rebound, it seems. This last week has clarified why with lie after lie, especially when it comes to the Supreme Court. 

MEDIA IMPLY CLARENCE THOMAS SUPPORTS 'DEBUNKED' COVID VACCINE THEORY ABOUT ABORTED FETAL TISSUE

We wanted to give an example. Here we go. New York Times' Carl Hulse writes this about that big political Roe v. Wade ruling: "Senate Republicans did not have to take the politically risky step of banning abortions. The courts took care of that for them." Really? You would think someone who's been reporting for more than 30 years could easily have got this right. But he didn't. 

WASHINGTON, DC: (L-R) Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

