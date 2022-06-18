Expand / Collapse search
Published

Brian Kilmeade reveals how political parties uniting despite Biden

The 'One Nation' host points to protection for Supreme Court justices

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explores how the political parties are working together on various topics despite the Biden administration Saturday on ‘One Nation.’

Brian Kilmeade said Washington, D.C.'s political parties are "showing signs of coming together" despite President Biden in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." 

BRIAN KILMEADE: When you look under the hood and examine the mechanics behind compromise, it's actually taking place. D.C. is showing signs of coming together, but not because of President Biden — you know, the uniter-in-chief? It is in spite of President Biden. 

… 

There's scenes like this outside of a conservative Supreme Court justice's home. In fact, multiple homes. They're threatening their neighborhoods and their families. You see this? In the blink of an eye, the Senate, in a 100-0 vote, unanimously approved a bill to increase Secret Service and overall security for all the Supreme Court justices while they make some controversial decisions. 

HOUSE PASSES SENATE BILL PROVIDING SECURITY TO SUPREME COURT JUSTICES' FAMILIES

But when the Biden administration was asked to comment about the would-be assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh, their comments sounded much like this: Nothing. 

One week later, the House would join the Senate and the Supreme Court justices would have their protection. But we only got crickets from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. 

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

