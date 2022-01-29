Brian Kilmeade shares the goal of 'One Nation' with viewers

Brian Kilmeade had a message of patriotic unity for his viewers during the opening debut of hosting "One Nation" on Saturday, saying his goal isn't to score "political points," but rather to fight for viewers on issues that matter most to them.

BRIAN KILMEADE: As you know, it's a challenging time for our country — passions running high for both Republicans and Democrats and Independents, maybe at your kitchen table … We're going to strive to push party aims behind us and put first what the nation needs most, and that is patriotic passion over emotional party division. Can you imagine? It's my hope to analyze the issues in-depth with expert guests who might even be smarter than me … We're going to work each and every week to put things in perspective with the ultimate goal of bringing the country together. I'm not going to yell at you. Instead, I'm going to fight with you on the issues that matter most to you and are of the best interest of the country at-large.

I'm not interested in scoring political points — you do that during the week. We're going to have conversations and, dare I say, we're going to solve some problems and entertain and inform. I've done play-by-plays in sold-out sports arenas. I've done stand-up in small sports bars, and for the last 25 years, covered all the major events this country has taken on … My aim is to bring that knowledge and diverse experience to you each and every week. Always remember, we are one nation.

WATCH HIS FULL MONOLOGUE BELOW: