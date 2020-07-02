Kilmeade reacts to Ghislaine Maxwell arrest: 'I would like to focus on getting money to' Epstein victims

"The Five" co-hosts Katie Pavlich and Brian Kilmeade reacted Thursday to news of the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell by authorities in New Hampshire.

"Unfortunately, because Jeffrey Epstein is dead, the people who he did victimize, who are telling the truth about what happened to them -- including underage girls -- they will never actually get full justice because they never saw his day in court ... ," Pavlich said. "He was never able to face his accusers."

HOW JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S ALLEGED MADAM GROOMED HIS VICTIMS

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he was found dead at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019. He was 66; his death was ruled a suicide.

"And so I would hope that the Bureau of Prisons has had some reforms since the Jeffrey Epstein suicide," added Pavlich, who noted that Maxwell will be sent to the same controversial facility. "You remember there were a number of prison guards that were reassigned or fired as a result of that screw-up. So, you know, it'll be interesting to watch what they do in terms of watching this woman as she waits for her day in court."

Kilmeade, the co-host of "Fox & Friends," expressed the same sentiment.

"With the way the guards nod off and the way the cameras don't work, you never know what's going to happen with that prison," Kilmeade said. "They suddenly forget how to guard those VIP's in there. So you worry, too."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kilmeade called for the focus to be on compensating the victim rather than the boldface names who may or may not be implicated in a potential trial of Maxwell.

"We hear about this crowd. They appear on Page Six. We hear what they're doing. Their life seems great, but in many ways it seems corrupt," he said. "And now they're all running for the hills. So unless you can get the money for these victims, unless you could out some of these socialites ... I would like to focus on getting money to those young girls, who are now young women, and try to rebuild their lives."

Fox Business' James Leggate contributed to this report.