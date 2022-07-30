Brian Kilmeade: Every administration has challenges, but this one defies logic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade addressed how the Biden administration is "reimagining reality" through its messaging in Saturday's opening monologue.

BRIAN KILMEADE: What I have noticed over the last 18 months, to my utter amazement, is the administration actually wants us to not believe what we know to be true and ignore facts as they actually are. I find it perplexing. I find it puzzling. I find it maddening. What's most alarming? It's only getting worse. The fight against facts was not a concept that was tolerated when it was even mentioned in the previous administration.

Every administration has challenges, but this one defies logic, asks us to enter their world of virtual reality. Not me, not you, not this nation. We know the answers, Mr. President, and we have been let down by your illusions. Afghanistan was your call and a disaster. Inflation? Not transitory. We're living with it. You allowed thugs to lord over our cops, and your spending led to this recession, made it worse. We all make mistakes. Pretending you don't while denying the results is not only wrong, it is insulting. As we look at your 30% approval rating, America seems to be not falling for it.