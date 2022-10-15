BRIAN KILMEADE: Democrats tried to pull a Biden with Fetterman in the basement

Brian Kilmeade compared Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign to that of the time President Biden spent many of his days "in the basement" on Saturday's "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: Things have certainly changed in this election season. The Republicans' dreams of taking back the Senate had originally focused on flipping just one seat and taking the majority, like Georgia. But now, they have to hold a seat. It's a new focus. And we're talking about Pat Toomey's seat in Pennsylvania. After a bruising primary session, Dr. Mehmet Oz won with just 36% of the vote. The rookie politician found himself down double digits to John Fetterman.

10 CONVICTED FIRST-DEGREE MURDERERS JOHN FETTERMAN HELPED RELEASE FROM PRISON

But since, things have radically changed. Democratic candidate for senator Lt. Gov. Fetterman suffered a stroke before the primary. He had to take weeks off the trail, but the lead was so big, they thought they could just ride it out, stay in the basement, pull a Biden. But Republicans rallied around Dr. Oz, and Fetterman has been forced to campaign, and his performance has been less than stirring and reassuring for Democrats.

