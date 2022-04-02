Kilmeade: The Democratic Party has reached an 'all-time low'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brian Kilmeade said there's one thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on: that Republicans are in line for a "huge blow-out midterm" on "One Nation" Saturday.

BRIAN KILMEADE: It is really rare in Washington when you get both parties to agree. But that's exactly what happens when you ask leadership on either side, "What party has the most momentum for the midterms?" Right now, we all agree it's the Republicans. And who is responsible for this trend? It's the Democrats. The Dems broke themselves. The Democratic Party, led by Joe Biden, has hit an all-time low. You've got Republicans in a prime position to have a huge blow-out midterm, right? And you wonder if Joe Biden will actually get through the term himself. That's my own thoughts.

Let's be clear, this isn't the story of a Republican comeback. It's the story of a Democratic implosion. Let's start with the American Rescue Plan for a country that didn't need to be rescued, writing checks on accounts without funds to give to causes without an identified need. Then there's the actions, and the lack thereof, on rising inflation. It's not going to leave as quickly as promised.

The results are obvious, even for a Democrat mainstay like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers under President Obama. Now, our president fell flat on his face in Afghanistan. He embarrassed this country on the world stage. President Biden alone decided to end the pandemic.

We didn't need his advice on how to get together then, and we certainly don't need bad advice now.

