Brian Brenberg on 'Outnumbered': Biden should not be 'bragging' about $4.50 gas

Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg slammed President Biden for taking credit for falling gas prices while continuing to blame Russia's Ukraine invasion for the initial price hikes. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, Brenberg argued the Biden administration is in a "weird spot" of defending $4.50 per gallon gas, while downplaying concerns about a recession.

BRIAN BRENBERG: He should not be taking credit for prices coming down to $4.50, and he should not be bragging about $4.50. I don't think there's anybody on his staff who drives a truck because, if they did, they would know $4.50 at the pump is not good news. That's expensive.

The reason gas prices have come down is because the world's concerned about recession. We're looking down the barrel of a recession. if you've got a recession, you're buying less oil. The price of oil comes down, but we should not be celebrating that. It's not great news to go from inflation to recession. There's a third option. It's called prosperity. This administration doesn't know how to define that. They're in this weird spot of defending $4.50 a gallon, a bad spot that they put themselves in.

