Brett Velicovich rips Biden on 'Outnumbered' for mocking Second Amendment supporters: 'Gaffes and falsehoods'

Fox News Staff
Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich discussed how Biden's policies and rhetoric are connected to the surge in crime nationwide.

Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich slammed Biden for his "continued lies" after he mocked Second Amendment supporters during a speech in Pennsylvania this week. Velicovich slammed the president's rhetoric on "Outnumbered," warning it has likely contributed to the crime surge nationwide. 

BIDEN CAN'T MAKE A PRO-POLICE SPEECH WITHOUT ATTACKING POLICE

BRETT VELICOVICH: It's just this continued gaffes from him and falsehoods… He was talking about how an AR-15 bullet shoots faster than any other round that exists. Not true. He was talking about how an AR-15 just chops people in half. Any veteran knows that's not true. It's about precision from that weapon, and it's just these continued lies tha t he puts out ther. I think it definitely has a direct correlation with these ridiculous policiesc, with the rising crime rates. Democratic cities have some of the largest rises in crime rates across the board. People feel confident right now in basically breaking the law. 

You want to take away our guns? Ask the Ukrainians. I was just in Ukraine not long ago. Ask them if they should have taken their assault rifles before this surprise attack by Russia.

