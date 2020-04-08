Bret Baier on Bernie Sanders dropping out: There is still a 'big concern' for Democrats

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

After Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his 2020 presidential campaign on Wednesday, the worry for the Democratic Party now is that Sanders' supporters may not fully back former Vice President Joe Biden, "Special Report" host Bret Baier said.

In an interview on "Outnumbered" with hosts Melissa Francis and Harris Faulkner, Baier said that he thought Sanders' comments in withdrawing from the race were "interesting" and noted that, although he would support Biden's path toward the nomination, his grassroots movement is not over and that they would continue to push for more progressive policies with the delegates he has already received thus far.

"And he'll be on the ballots going forward," Baier noted. "So, any delegates he gets will still be in the pot and he will use those as negotiating tools to affect policy with the Democratic Convention."

"I think it's fascinating. I think he's saying Joe Biden is going to be the nominee and he will work with him, but he needs to understand that the progressive policies will drive the day," he stated.

In addition, Baier said that he believes Sanders' announcement will act as a catalyzing agent to draw out former President Barack Obama's supporters to bring the party together behind Biden.

"It may not be until the summer, but it does open the door for that. Because, desperately, Joe Biden needs to get those progressive voters on his side if he's going to be successful going forward against President Trump," he mused.

Francis asked Baier what happens next for Biden in the interim, between this week and the recently rescheduled Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

"Well, I think he's trying to break through. He's trying to break through in this current environment, in the coronavirus campaign of 2020," he replied, adding that he believed Biden's intentions would be more local interviews and fundraising to try to "coalesce the party."

"There is a real big concern in the Democratic Party that the Bernie Sanders people, the movement, doesn't sign on fully to Joe Biden. And it's evident in polls. But I think that is their challenge: to keep the party all together heading into Milwaukee either physically or digitally," he concluded. "One of the two."