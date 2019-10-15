Bret Baier: Biden's debate answers were 'word salad,' says Buttigieg had 'best night'

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier joined "Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream" in Ohio to give analysis on Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, saying it was a rough night for former Vice President Joe Biden and a good night for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"Vice President Biden he just did not seem like he had a great night from the beginning," Baier told Bream. "There were some answers, Shannon, that were word salad. I mean they were just all over the map."

JOE BIDEN DEFENDS SON HUNTER'S UKRAINE WORK: 'MY SON DID NOTHING WRONG. I DID NOTHING WRONG'

Biden defiantly defended his son's business practices overseas and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

"We've always kept everything separate even when my son was the attorney general of the state of Delaware. We never discussed it so there'd be no potential conflict," Biden said responding to CNN's Anderson Cooper. "My son made a judgment. I'm proud of the judgment he made."

Baier said Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has a breakout performance, especially earlier in the debate but credited Buttigieg with the best performance.

"I think the best night tonight was Mayor Pete Buttigieg," Baier said. "I think he steered the conversation a number of different ways on fighting to be the alternative perhaps to Joe Biden."

Buttigieg lambasted Warren on health care saying, "Your signature is to have a plan for everything, except this."

The mayor specifically knocked Warren for the non-answer, saying her failure to offer a direct answer is "why people are so frustrated with politicians" and arguing that "Medicare-for-All" would "unnecessarily divide this country."

Baier added, "So, overall I think Mayor Pete had a really strong night on a number of different fronts."

