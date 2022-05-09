Brent Bozell scolds U.S. companies that fund abortion travel costs for staff: ‘This is nightmare stuff’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A variety of major U.S. companies are picking up the tab for employees who need to travel across state lines for abortion, irking conservatives who feel shareholders are essentially paying for the termination of unborn children.

"This is nightmare stuff," Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell told Fox News Digital.

Last week, Amazon reportedly told its staff that it would pay $4,000 in travel expenses for medical treatments including abortion. Bozell was furious at the report, and suggested that Amazon should also offer $4,000 to women who carry a baby to term in the name of equity.

THE COMPANIES PAYING TRAVEL COSTS FOR ABORTIONS: TESLA, AMAZON, CITI ON SMALL BUT GROWING LIST

"This company is paying to kill babies. There is no pixie dust, there is no fairy dust that I can sprinkle here," he said. "They are trying to kill babies and they’re using the money of shareholders to do it."

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Amazon news came after other companies including Citigroup, Yelp and Levi Strauss have also offered to help staffers get an abortion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Bozell suggested that "tens of millions of women have come to regret their abortions," and major corporations should be transparent when they help terminate pregnancies.

"We are challenging Amazon or Citibank or anyone participating in this pay-for-murder campaign to list in their annual reports how many women they helped get abortions. How many babies did they kill? Put that on their annual reports," Bozell said.

The Media Research Center founder, who is also an author and conservative activist, wouldn’t be surprised if more companies followed suit.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: ELECTED OFFICIALS SHOULD HAVE A VOICE ON STATE ABORTION LAWS

"I don’t put anything past many of these disgraceful companies that have the spines of amoebas," Bozell said. "Look, if you own your company, than shame on you, and you’re going to have to answer to a higher authority. But when you don’t, then you are taking money from shareholders. The vast majority of them do not want their money to pay for abortion and using other people’s money to facilitate the taking of human life."

Bozell dismissed the notion that paying for abortions is equivalent to offering paid maternity leave to employees.

"I think it’s like comparing heaven to hell," he said. "I think that there is nothing more noble, more beautiful, than a mother who brings a baby into the world… there is nothing more cruel and more evil than a company helping a mother kill her baby."

Bozell believes conservatives need to be outspoken when objecting to companies picking up the tab on abortions and associated travel costs. He said everything from speaking out at shareholders meetings to seeking alternative companies should be on the table, although it is often tough to find companies that align with conservative ideology in many industries.

"Try finding a national bank that is not woke. Good luck," he said. "On the other hand, as a pure business model, any bank that works to declare itself not to be woke, my guess would have an enormous surge of profitability."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While banks and online retailers such as Amazon presumably won’t ditch their liberal philosophies soon, Bozell plans to shine a spotlight on their "woke" policies regarding abortion.

"Just so that the customers know that they're doing this," he said. "We're going to put the spotlight on Citibank and anybody else that we hear that's doing it."

Citigroup, Yelp and Levi Strauss didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment