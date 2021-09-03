Brandon Judd blasts Biden for securing Afghan border amid US border crisis: 'Complete and total chaos'

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd criticized President Biden Friday for helping secure the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border while thousands of migrants continue to pour into the U.S. every day.

BIDEN HELPS SECURE TAJIKISTAN’S BORDER AMID US BORDER CRISIS

BRANDON JUDD: We have complete and total chaos on our Southwest border. We don’t know who’s coming in, we don’t know where they are coming from, we don’t know what their intentions are in the United States—yet [Biden’s] willing to go and secure the border of another country. His responsibility is to his citizens, to all the people that are crossing the border illegally, to everybody that’s currently here. That’s where his responsibility is yet he’s failing in that and he’s failing miserably.

