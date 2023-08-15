Boston University hires Harvard misinformation scholar and Hunter Biden laptop skeptic

Former Harvard misinformation expert and Hunter Biden laptop skeptic Joan Donovan will be the newest faculty member at Boston University.

Reports from both the Washington Post and the Boston Globe confirmed Donovan’s new position as assistant professor in the journalism department and the division of emerging media studies.

"I’m very excited to be working on producing events, colloquia and series that are about informing the public about technology being used to harm society," Donovan told the Washington Post. "Our goal is to be helpful within and beyond the university."

She added, "BU is a great place to do this kind of work. BU is not as tied up with tech company money as other university systems."

The announcement came after Harvard terminated Donovan’s years-long research to "help newsroom leaders fight misinformation and media manipulation." Among many of the topics she researched included coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Donovan spoke on the Harvard Kennedy School podcast PolicyCast, expressing her skepticism at the original story.

"The sourcing of the laptop being dropped off in Delaware at a lonely repairman's shop that's just... If you can charge $85 for fixing a broken laptop, I want to know you. It's a broken laptop, right? So, the sourcing of it just stinks of tradecraft. It stinks of a drop. And many cyber-security professionals are waiting for an opportunity to forensically analyze the contents of this hard drive," she said.

She added, "What we see as researchers when they're trying to make a story happen time and time again, and it doesn't, then you start to see the intensification and adaptation of tactics. So, we pretty much expected more and different styles of attack, including a leak, but was really suspicious of it, is you've got someone with millions of dollars. He can't afford Geek Squad at Best Buy to come to his house for the laptop that he's evidence of crimes on? I mean, it's really hard to believe."

The Boston Globe wrote that Donovan intends to create an "internet observatory" of politicians’ tweets, Facebook posts, emails to constituents, and other online communications while at Boston University. She claimed that this would allow researchers to analyze the impact on society by politicians and how they promote disinformation.

Members of the Boston University faculty, meanwhile, praised her upcoming position set to start on Sept. 1.

"With a national profile and reputation, Joan will build on our existing deep expertise in the study of mis- and disinformation — a topic that could not be more timely and urgent," senior associate dean Tammy Vigil said. "With her arrival, our college will make a tremendous impact on the current debate as well as the learning experience for our students."

"Disinformation is prevalent in our media systems, and our information ecosystem," Communication Research Center director Michelle Amazeen said. "We need all hands on deck to understand the nature of the problem and different solutions for addressing it."

