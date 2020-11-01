Boston Globe columnist suggests no 'difference' between Trump supporters and ISIS

A columnist for the Boston Globe suggested on Saturday that President Trump's supporters were like terrorists from the Islamic State.

On Twitter, columnist Renée Graham posted a photo of what appeared to be a caravan of Trump supporters. Next to it, she showed a series of cars with individuals holding the Islamic State flag.

"See the difference? Me neither," Graham tweeted.

The Globe's editor and managing editor did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. The publication lists Graham as an associate editor and columnist.

In response to one user's comment, Graham suggeested that Trump supporters would be willing to "toss gays from the roof."

"Well, the group on the right would toss gays from the roof. That's a pretty big difference," the user responded. Graham replied: "I almost admire your optimism."

The Trump administration has led a global push to decriminalize homosexuality.

A so-called "Trump Train" caught criticism on Friday after vehicles surrounded former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign bus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And Pro-Trump supporters clogged freeways in at least three historically Democratic strongholds Sunday in support of the president days before Tuesday's election.

In Cheesequake, N.J., a video posted to Twitter showed hundreds of vehicles on a congested Garden State Parkway as people in a pro-Trump convoy got out and waved "Trump 2020" and pro-police flags.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.