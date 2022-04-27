Border Patrol union chief says Mayorkas wants to solve border crisis, but is being undercut by Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol union chief Brandon Judd pushed back against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' claim the U.S. has "effectively managed" the ongoing border crisis, telling Fox News on Wednesday that he has heard "very few bigger lies" throughout his career.

Mayorkas made the statement during testimony before the House Appropriations Committee earlier Wednesday, where he asserted that the Biden administration "effectively managed an unprecedented number of non-citizens seeking to enter the United States."

MAYORKES CLAIMS BIDEN HAS ‘EFFECTIVELY MANAGED’ BORDER CRISSI

Judd said he found it baffling the administration would take credit for managing a crisis of its own doing.

"I have heard an awful lot of political speech in my career. I've heard an awful lot of lies and there are very few bigger lies than anybody saying they have effectively managed the crisis," he said on "America Reports." "They created this crisis. It’s not like this surged upon them unknowingly."

"You do not effectively manage a crisis when you have 250-mile stretches of border that are unpatrolled," he continued. "You do not have any semblance of border security with what is currently going on on the border."

Mayorkas' testimony comes as Border Patrol anticipates a drastic surge if the Biden administration ends Title 42, a Trump-era COVID rule allowing for the deportation of the vast majority of migrants. Judd said Biden's plan for handling the swarms of migrants expected to descend on the border has already been attempted and failed.

MAYORKAS ADMITS SOME BORDER PATROL AGENTS WANT TITLE 42 TO REMAIN

"There is nothing in this plan – nothing – that has not been before and has not failed," he said.

Judd said he has engaged in closed-door discussions with Secretary Mayorkas and that he appears to understand the severity of the situation, but is being undercut by the Biden administration.

"I will personally tell you that behind closed doors, Mayorkas is trying to get this solved. I know him, I know how intelligent he is, I just wish he would tell the American public the honest truth," he said.



"Has he voiced those concerns directly to you or anyone near you?," co-host Sandra Smith asked.

" Yes, I’ve had a couple meetings with him," Judd revealed. "I know what his concerns are, his concerns are valid. He shares the same concerns I do. It’s just this White House, with all of the open border activists that are in the White House, there is nothing that’s going to come out of this. What concerns me is he won’t tell the American public the honest truth."



