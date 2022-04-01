Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Border Patrol union chief torches Biden administration for doing 'absolutely nothing' to end crisis

He calls for ending catch-and-release

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Border Patrol union chief lays out plan on how Biden can end border crisis

Border Patrol union chief Brandon Judd calls on President Biden to end 'catch and release' policy on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Border Patrol union chief Brandon Judd claimed the Biden administration isn't punishing illegal border crossings Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

BRANDON JUDD: First thing I would do is, I would re-implement the Migrant Protection Protocols, but even if he chose not to do that, he could operate within his parameters. Stop the catch-and-release, hold people in our custody here in the United States pending their deportation or asylum proceedings. If he did that, people would stop coming. Again, it's like a light switch. They will not give the cartels thousands of dollars to be smuggled to the United States if they know they're going to go back. The only people that are benefiting from this are illegal border-crossers, the drug smugglers and the cartels. They're generating billions of dollars ... it is policy that is allowing these people to generate the billions of dollars.

This article was written by Fox News staff.