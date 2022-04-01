Border Patrol union chief torches Biden administration for doing 'absolutely nothing' to end crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol union chief Brandon Judd claimed the Biden administration isn't punishing illegal border crossings Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BRANDON JUDD: First thing I would do is, I would re-implement the Migrant Protection Protocols, but even if he chose not to do that, he could operate within his parameters. Stop the catch-and-release, hold people in our custody here in the United States pending their deportation or asylum proceedings. If he did that, people would stop coming. Again, it's like a light switch. They will not give the cartels thousands of dollars to be smuggled to the United States if they know they're going to go back. The only people that are benefiting from this are illegal border-crossers, the drug smugglers and the cartels. They're generating billions of dollars ... it is policy that is allowing these people to generate the billions of dollars.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: