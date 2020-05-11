Dan Bongino hits out at 'ridiculously stupid' LA County inmates who tried to contract coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Secret Service agent and Fox News contributor Dan Bongino joined "Hannity" Monday to react to claims by the Los Angeles County sheriff that inmates at a jail attempted to contract coronavirus in a bid to win early release.

LA COUNTY INMATES TRYING TO INFECT THEMSELVES WITH CORONAVIRUS, SHERIFF WARNS

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that surveilance video taken in April at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic showed inmates drining from the same container and passing around a mask in a bid to raise their temperatures.

Bongino called the inmates "ridiculously stupid" for trying to catch the virus, saying, "You know, this can kill you, quite liberally." He also blamed liberal political leaders for indirectly encouraging inmates to attempt such a scheme.

"Liberalism is a cancer in a forest fire," Bongino said. "They never say to you, 'And then what?'

"If you are going to create a policy in a jail where if you get a potentially deadly virus, we may release you, then you are going to have people that actually go and try to intentionally contract a deadly virus," he said.

"But liberals are too dopey to figure that out or too malicious to care. There is no Option C."

Another example, Bongino added, was the left-wing argument that rent should be controlled or suspended for the duration of the pandemic. He pointed out that while the basic idea may be appealing, artificially suppressing rent often leads to more expensive housing, which in turn begets an uptick in the number of homeless.