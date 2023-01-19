Boebert shares how the fight between her and Marjorie Taylor Greene went down: 'Don't be ugly'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., shared details about her alleged feud with her fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga., that occurred after the first House vote for Speaker earlier this month.

Appearing on "The Dana Show" Thursday, Boebert was asked about her conflict with Greene over Boebert’s refusal to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as Speaker of the House. Their argument allegedly built to a contentious confrontation in a women’s bathroom on Jan. 3 after the lower chamber failed to elect a House speaker.

While Boebert did not elaborate on what was exactly said between the two, she gave more details about the interaction.

"Okay. So I actually kind of love that that story came out because of how I was quoted. So, yeah, I mean, we’re talking in the congressional ladies’ bathroom. I’m there with Anna Paulina Luna, and, you know, people are upset about what’s going on in the speaker’s race. It had been a couple of days we were not electing Kevin McCarthy," Boebert said.

She continued, "We hadn’t received the concessions that we wanted. And my colleague from Georgia, the gentlewoman from Georgia, came up and started, you know, being kind of nasty about it. And no one else had been nasty about it. Everyone had been very professional. We were engaging in conversations. Relationships were being built and strengthened on both sides of the aisle. It was incredible. And so when she started going after me, I looked at her and said, ‘Don’t be ugly.’"

Both Boebert and Greene have shared similar views in the past such as supporting former President Trump. However, Boebert dismissed the idea that they were close before this feud.

"I think the media saw two women in Congress, you know, there was nothing against her. We travel in the same circles, have the same policy views on a lot of things, not everything but on many things," Boebert said.

Boebert was one of 20 House Republicans who originally voted against McCarthy as Speaker of the House. McCarthy finally won with 216 votes after six Republicans, including Boebert, chose to vote "present" rather than support him.

Her conflict with Greene began back in December after Greene attacked the Colorado representative for speaking out against McCarthy. At the time, Boebert similarly insisted that she did not always align with Greene’s beliefs.

"I've been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things she believes in. I don't believe in this just like I don't believe in [Jewish] space lasers," Boebert said.

By Thursday’s radio show, Boebert spoke about the issue in a more lighthearted way.

Boebert joked "And, but yeah I looked at her, said, I don’t have time for this. I said, ‘Don’t be ugly.’ And that’s something that my granny used to say to me when I was being a brat."

"It’s like sounds like a very, a Coloradoan version of ‘Bless your Heart,’ right? Yeah," host Dana Loesch said.