Boebert on heckling Biden's State of the Union: You're darn right I spoke up

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., responded to criticism Wednesday regarding her heckling Biden during the annual State of the Union address, and blasted the president for not taking responsibility for the deaths of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an ISIS-K terrorist attack in Afghanistan during the withdrawal.

"I want to remind everyone who may be concerned about me speaking up at the State of the Union that Joe Biden was 100% responsible for the deaths of the 13 brave service members we lost in Afghanistan. And last night, he took zero responsibility for it," Boebert said on "The Ingraham Angle."

During the SOTU, Biden said, "Troops in Iraq have faced in Afghanistan face many dangers … Many of the world's fittest and best-trained warriors in the world, never the same. Headaches, numbness, dizziness, a cancer that will put them in a flag-draped coffin."

Boebert interrupted, "You put them in, 13 of them."

On Aug. 26, 2021, an Islamic State suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, killing 13 U.S. service members who were part of the evacuation effort and at least 170 Afghan civilians, according to the Pentagon. The Department of Defense added that the attack was "not preventable."

After Boebert's outburst, the chamber erupted in boos.

Critics believed the outburst was out of the line and bore a disrespect for the tradition as well as the president, to which Boebert responded that "it is never wrong to stand up and speak out for moms and dads who lost their children."

"When Joe Biden started talking about flag-draped coffins, I got fired up. My mind went straight to the 13 soldiers that died in Afghanistan. The mother of one of those heroes lives in my district. She told me Joe Biden killed her son. So you're darn right I spoke up. And if I could redo last night, I would absolutely do it again."

"The left … got upset – they attacked me for it. That's fine. I can take it, but I will always speak the truth," she said.