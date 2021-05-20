‘Blue states are still being buried by leadership’: Rep. Ronny Jackson

Former White House Physician Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that while Texas is making progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic without mask mandates, blue states are "buried by leadership."

TEXAS REPORTS ZERO COVID DEATHS MONTHS AFTER LIBERAL MEDIA PREDICTED DOOMSDAY AS ABBOTT REOPENED STATE

REP. RONNY JACKSON: The Neanderthals in Texas have one thing that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi don't have, and that's called common sense. And I think that that's where they should start. The other states should look at this. You know, Texas has leadership. That's where it all boils down to: leadership. Texas has leadership that's motivated by desire to take care of the people that they represent, not by some power trip that they have on being able to tell other people how to live their lives.

And I think, if you look at the difference between the red states and the blue states, it's pretty stark.



Texas is booming right now. We've had people back at school. We've got people going back to work. Our economy is doing well right now. We're doing well across the board. While other states like New Mexico and other blue states are still being buried by the leadership…