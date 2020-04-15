California energy CEO says his company is doing 'God's work' refurbishing old ventilators

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bloom Energy CEO K.R. Sridhar joined "Bill Hemmer Reports" Wednesday to discuss what his company is doing to help hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The whole coronavirus thing is a human tragedy, but during times of tragedy is when American leadership, American innovation needs to stand out," Sridhar said. "And we're really proud and happy to answer that calling."

Sridhar says his company is helping to power pop-up hospitals in California.

"We don't burn the gas, but we produce a very clean power. So obviously, hospitals, grocery stores that cannot afford to lose power use this," Sridhar said. "[We] use that technology to provide 24/7 reliable power."

The Sunnyvale-based company, which makes fuel cells, has also been making news by refurbishing old and expired ventilators in order to contribute to the fight against the outbreak.

"At the time that we started working this two weeks ago, there was a dire need based on the projections for the ventilators," Sridhar said.

The CEO says his employees were doing "God's work" by turning around 300 ventilators in one weekend.

"We had pleas from the hospital saying, 'can you get it back to us by Monday morning?' This is close to 300 ventilators," Sridhar said. "So our team, very similar to the medical teams that are doing God's work, I would like to say our manufacturing team was doing God's work that night.

"And by Sunday evening, we got that entire batch of ventilators back to the hospitals up and working."