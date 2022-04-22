Black leaders call on woke companies to support police, not BLM: 'They should know better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pastor Marc Little on Friday blasted woke corporations for supporting Black Lives Matter and showed support for cops.

"Before they wrote the checks, we saw Black Lives Matter leadership cross that bridge and say pigs in a blanket fry them like bacon. They had a website up that made it very clear what their intentions were, to destroy the nuclear family," Little told "Fox & Friends."

Little called Black Lives Matter a "communist" organization and claimed corporate titans who show support for the group made their livings off of American capitalism.

"And Black Lives Matter and its leadership, what they have done is they’ve gotten their reparations, but they left our police departments in our cities with the carnage. We’ve got a 533% increase in homicides in Portland. 132% increase in Milwaukee. And on and on. This is called Crime by Coca-Cola, crime brought to you by Peloton. Crime brought to our Papa John’s. Crime brought to you by Comcast NBC. They should know better," he told host Brian Kilmeade.

Little, a board member of Concerned Communities for America, joined with other Black leaders this week to call on corporations to support police departments.

Black murders drastically shot up in 2020, when protests and riots in support of the Black Lives Matter and defund the police movements swept the nation and America dealt with the coronavirus and lockdowns. Social justice activists, however, have looked the other way, according to experts.

"BLM has no actual regard for Black lives at any stage of development. If BLM cared about Black people, its leaders and chapters would devote themselves to addressing the cultural issues that have led to generations of Black overrepresentation among murder victims and perpetrators," Dr. Carol Swain, retired professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University, told Fox News Digital in an email Tuesday.

Little said that most of the pain is being caused in Black communities and inner cities and that they need police.

"What they have to start doing is looking at the various police organizations and police departments. There are creative ways to help police departments with the equipment, even with staffing all across this country," Little said.

"What they have to do is they have to go back to being the corporate titans that they are. They are smart people, they understand accountability, and they have to start writing checks and caring for the communities and the consumers that made them who they are."

