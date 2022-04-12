Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell torches BLM's response to critics of California mansion purchase, calls for probe

BLM defends mansion purchase in lengthy Twitter thread, turns off replies

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Leo Terrell slams BLM’s response to critics of mansion purchase Video

Leo Terrell slams BLM’s response to critics of mansion purchase

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell on the $6 million dollar mansion BLM reportedly bought with donated funds.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that Black Lives Matter needs to be probed after they reportedly bought a $6 million dollar mansion with donated funds. Black Lives Matter defended the purchase in a lengthy Twitter thread, though replies were not permitted.

BLM'S $6M MANSION PURCHASE PROMPTS CALL FOR DOJ INVESTIGATION: 'DISTURBING INFORMATION'

LEO TERRELL: [An investigation] will happen when the Republicans take over Congress. I want to be very clear. BLM is hiding behind Twitter. And I will ask you right now, I’ll ask everyone watching Fox: who is the CEO of Black Lives Matter? Who are the members of the board of directors? This organization is protected because it is part of the Democratic administration. I challenge anyone to name the directors, the people who are heading BLM. They have used their nonprofit status to exploit Black people.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Leo Terrell: GOP needs to probe educational content when Dems get ‘wiped out’ in midterms Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.