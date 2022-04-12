Leo Terrell torches BLM's response to critics of California mansion purchase, calls for probe
BLM defends mansion purchase in lengthy Twitter thread, turns off replies
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that Black Lives Matter needs to be probed after they reportedly bought a $6 million dollar mansion with donated funds. Black Lives Matter defended the purchase in a lengthy Twitter thread, though replies were not permitted.
BLM'S $6M MANSION PURCHASE PROMPTS CALL FOR DOJ INVESTIGATION: 'DISTURBING INFORMATION'
LEO TERRELL: [An investigation] will happen when the Republicans take over Congress. I want to be very clear. BLM is hiding behind Twitter. And I will ask you right now, I’ll ask everyone watching Fox: who is the CEO of Black Lives Matter? Who are the members of the board of directors? This organization is protected because it is part of the Democratic administration. I challenge anyone to name the directors, the people who are heading BLM. They have used their nonprofit status to exploit Black people.
