Leo Terrell torches BLM's response to critics of California mansion purchase, calls for probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that Black Lives Matter needs to be probed after they reportedly bought a $6 million dollar mansion with donated funds. Black Lives Matter defended the purchase in a lengthy Twitter thread, though replies were not permitted.

BLM'S $6M MANSION PURCHASE PROMPTS CALL FOR DOJ INVESTIGATION: 'DISTURBING INFORMATION'

LEO TERRELL: [An investigation] will happen when the Republicans take over Congress. I want to be very clear. BLM is hiding behind Twitter. And I will ask you right now, I’ll ask everyone watching Fox: who is the CEO of Black Lives Matter? Who are the members of the board of directors? This organization is protected because it is part of the Democratic administration. I challenge anyone to name the directors, the people who are heading BLM. They have used their nonprofit status to exploit Black people.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: