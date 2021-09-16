Bill Maher scolds liberal media for ‘scaring the s—t out of people’ over COVID: ‘They’re afraid to go out'

HBO’s "Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the liberal media on Wednesday for "scaring the s--t" out of people during the coronavirus pandemic and said they need to take responsibility for those afraid to leave their homes as a result of fearmongering coverage.

"I have to cite a survey that was in The New York Times, which is a liberal paper so they weren't looking for this answer," Maher said on ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"The question was, ‘What do you think the chances are that you would have to go to the hospital if you got COVID?’ And Democrats thought that was way higher than Republicans," Maher continued in the clip flagged by NewsBusters. "The answer is between 1% and 5%."

Maher noted a whopping 41% of Democrats thought it was over 50%, while 28% thought it was 20-49% of COVID patients wind up in the hospital.

"70% of Democrats thought it was way, way, way higher than it really was," Maher said. "Liberal media has to take a little responsibility for that. For scaring the s--t out of people."

Kimmel laughed as Maher continued his point.

"The reason why I'm bringing this up is because it's much harder for every touring act to sell tickets in blue states. They’re afraid to go out of the house," Maher said. "In red states, it’s all good to go."

Maher assured potential attendees of his stand-up comedy tour that things would be safe, as social distancing and masking rules would be in place.

"You did get it," Kimmel said, referring to Maher’s own bout with COVID.

"I got it after I was vaccinated … and had no symptoms, that’s maybe because I was vaccinated," Maher said.

"I know you and your boyfriend, Howard Stern are very paranoid about this but it's a little weird that I got it after, but now many, many, many people have had the same situation," Maher continued. "Bottom line is we know, if you're vaccinated, you almost never die from it."

Kimmel admitted there is a lot of fear right now and asked Maher if it’s possible for people on different sides of the political spectrum to come together.

"That's a great question. And to me, one of the keys to that is to stop talking about it. Stop talking politics. When I was a kid, you may remember the same thing, people didn't talk politics all the time. There was no Facebook. You know? Facebook should go back to being what it should be, humble brags, cat videos, finding out who from high school is gay, fat, or dead," Maher said. "But instead it's people arguing with some kid you went to third grade with about Brett Kavanaugh."

Maher then urged people to simply shut up.

"It’s a big country with people who don’t think like you no matter what side you’re on and you’re not going to convince them," he said. "Just accept it."