Bill Maher roasts ‘crazy’ left for insisting men can get pregnant: ‘It’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not’

HBO host Bill Maher called out the "crazy" left on Sunday for thinking that men can get pregnant and dismissed the idea of a "pregnant man" as "just silly," calling it "Ripley's Believe It or Not" talk.

During his "Club Random" podcast, when guest Gene Simmons, the co-lead singer of the band Kiss, suggested that only women can get pregnant, Maher jumped in.

"It's a big thing these days that the part of the country that's crazy on the left is apoplectic that you think that there might be a [slightly bigger] chance that a woman, [rather than] than a man, would give birth," Maher said.

Simmons began by offering his support to "anybody who wants to identify themselves as anything they want." But he then agreed with Maher.

"In every single DNA of every single cell in your body, you're either male or female," Simmons said.

Describing his fellow liberals, Maher characterized some as people who "are just looking to bitch."

"To be constantly harping on pregnant men is just silly. It's a Ripley's Believe It or Not," he added.

Maher pointed to how this thinking has infected medical schools and have led to real-world consequences. He cited a real case from Michigan in 2019.

"They've already had situations where somebody was brought into the emergency room and because they identified as a man, they didn't look that it might have been a pregnancy that was causing the problem, and it was. So it can go too far."

Later in the podcast, Maher took aim at liberals and conservatives.

"In a hundred years, when historians look back on this period... they will see common ways that both sides are really, really stupid and did stupid things," he predicted. "‘You're anti-science!’ ‘Well, you're wearing a mask outside. So who's the bigger moron?’"

"I'm just saying, there's lots of ways to be anti-science. I see it on the left and on the right," he continued.