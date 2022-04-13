Bill Maher tells Joe Rogan Democrats will get 'a-- kicked' in midterms: Party of 'no common sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher slammed Democrats as the party of "no common sense" and predicted they would get their "a—kicked" in the November midterms on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Maher said that he believes there is a "hunger" for "common sense" in American politics and pushed back on the idea that he has become more conservative, arguing instead that the left has become "goofier."

"People say to me ‘don’t you think you’ve gotten more conservative?’ No, I haven’t. The left has gotten goofier, so I seem more conservative, maybe. But, like it’s not me who changed," Maher told Rogan, before listing progressive talking points he disagrees with, including abolishing the police, excessive government spending, the idea that men can be pregnant and that people should freely loot stores with minimal punishment.

Maher then went on to provide advice for the Democratic Party and confidently asserted they would lose the 2022 midterms.

"I’m always saying to the Democrats just don’t be the party of no common sense, and you will be surprised at how much amazing success you will have as opposed to what’s going to happen, which is they’re going to get their a-- kicked in November," he said.

While Democrats still have seven months to change the minds of voters and make changes to their political narrative, recent polls seem to agree with Maher’s forecasting.

According to a March 18-22 NBC News survey, 46% of registered voters questioned said they preferred a GOP-controlled Congress, compared to 44% who said they wanted Democrats to retain control.

That two-point margin is the same as in a Fox News national poll in the field a few days earlier. An average of all the most recent polls compiled by Real Clear Politics with a generic ballot question – which asks whether a respondent would vote for an unnamed Democrat or Republican candidate in their congressional district – indicates the GOP have a 3.1-point advantage.

Maher previously called Democrats the party of "no common sense" during a November interview with disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo.

"I keep saying this to the Democratic Party. The reason why you're so toxic is because you've become the party of no common sense. And people see this on their newsfeeds," Maher said at the time.