Bill Gates squirms as PBS' Judy Woodruff grills him on past ties to Jeffrey Epstein: 'Well, he's dead, so...'

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates struggled with his responses when asked about his past ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during an interview with PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff.

Woodruff began the exchange by confronting Gates about the "number of meetings" he had with the shady billionaire, who at the time was already found guilty of soliciting prostitution from minors.

"What did you know about him when you were meeting with him, as you said yourself, in the hopes of raising money?" Woodruff asked.

"You know, I had dinners with him. I regret doing that," Gates responded. "He had relationships with people he said, you know, would give to global health, which is an interest I have. You know, not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction."

"Those meetings were a mistake. They didn't result in what he purported and I cut them off. You know, that goes back a long time ago now, so there's nothing new on that," Gates added.

The PBS host continued grilling the Big Tech giant, asking him what he did when he "found out about his background."

"You know, I've said I regretted having those dinners," Gates told Woodruff. "And there's nothing- absolutely nothing new on that."

"Is there a lesson for you, for anyone else looking at this?" Woodruff followed.

"Well, he's dead, so…" Gates shrugged, adding, "You know, in general, you always have to be careful and, you know, and I'm very proud of what we've done in philanthropy, very proud of the work of the foundation. That's why I get up every day and focus on."