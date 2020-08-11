Bill Bennett on Kamala Harris VP pick: There ‘might be some mischief’ behind this

There could be some arising problems with Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick Kamala Harris, former Education Secretary Bill Bennett told “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

“There's one other thing that's unprecedented here,” he said. “I can't think of a time when the announcement of the vice presidential pick overshadowed the presidential pick and there may be some mischief here.”

Bennett described Harris as being “very ambitious” and questioned if Biden will still be in his basement while his vice president runs the campaign.

BRETT BAIER SAYS BIDEN'S CHOICE OF KAMALA HARRIS WILL MAKE 'DIEHARD' DEMOCRATS FEEL 'AT EASE'

On top of the potential for Biden to be overshadowed, Bennett said Harris' demeanor could also be a problem on the rise. Sen. Amy Klobuchar told Fox News’ Bret Baier that Harris showed grace during cabinet meetings but Bennett disagreed.

KAMALA HARRIS 'HONORED' TO BE BIDEN'S RUNNING MATE, TOUTS HIS ABILITY TO 'UNIFY'

“She didn’t show grace under pressure,” he said. “She showed what a rough, indeed even vicious, character she can be.”

Bennett said he finds it interesting that Harris and Biden are both criticized by Democrats for their support of police.

“I wonder if they will reach out to the police,” he said. “Did you know that Kamala Harris has a higher rating from the police association in 2019 than from the ACLU? This is going to be an interesting thing for them to figure out."

