Bill Bennett says young children should not be taught about gender identity in schools: 'This is madness'

On "America's Newsroom" Friday, former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett shared his expertise on the "confusing" ideology invading classrooms and advised parents to stay vigilant in monitoring the actions of school boards and legislators. Bennett was asked about public schools in Washington state and Oregon teaching topics related to gender identity to children as young as five.

BILL BENNETT: This is madness. It is wrong. It is harmful. Any governmental psychologist or psychiatrist who hasn’t been bullied into political correctness will tell you that. It will confuse children. It is not where their curiosity is. That curiosity needs to be turned to reading, math and other subjects. This is ideology making its way into the classroom and what’s fueling school choice. This is why a lot of parents are fleeing the classroom. This is just quackery and madness and again very harmful and parents are reacting to it. It’s interesting now, with the political season, education will be an issue. A very important issue, I think, in November. And as we saw in that Virginia race for governor, it can make a big difference where people stand.

