Big Tech will censor liberals next if Congress doesn't act: Rep. Ken Buck

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., issued a warning to liberal lawmakers reluctant to take on Big Tech, Wednesday, telling "America Reports" that Democrats should be "scared to death" of being censored next if Congress doesn't hold companies accountable and push for more competition.

READ IT: TRUMP LAWSUITS AGAINST TWITTER, FACEBOOK, GOOGLE OVER ALLEGED BIG TECH CENSORSHIP

REP. KEN BUCK: [Former] President Trump has said at rally after rally that we need to break these tech companies up. And we are -- we have introduced six bills. They have gone through a markup in the Judiciary Committee. They are headed to the floor of the U.S. House. The Senate is working on similar legislation at the same time to make sure that we introduce competition into the marketplace and make sure that we have five or six Facebooks and three or four Googles and enough so that our message as conservatives can get out. And frankly, the liberals should be scared to death about censorship because they're next. If what they say is displeasing to these corporate executives, they will be censored also. And so you see a bipartisan effort in Congress to make sure that we have more competition and hold these big tech companies accountable.

...

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, have a larger revenue than the gross national product of all but 18 countries in the world. The power that these companies exert on Americans is enormous. And my warning is very simple. These companies are something to be very, very afraid of and something that we need to take very seriously. And I understand that there are my fellow conservatives out there that say, well, we don't want to make big government bigger in an attempt to deal with Big Tech. We have to deal with Big Tech because they are out of control and they're going to hurt America in the long run.

...

I feel very strongly that we will unify and the Democrats -- all but the California Democrats -- are on board with us. And I think that we will prevail and we will make some dramatic changes in the law.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: