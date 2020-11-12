Big & Rich join star-studded lineup for 'America Salutes You' concert series on Fox Nation

The "America Salutes You" 2020 benefit concert series is now available to stream on Fox Nation for a limited time.

The "Guitar Legends 4" concert, which aims to raise awareness and funds for wellness charities assisting the military, veterans, and first responders, features a star-studded line-up that includes returning host Billy Gibbons, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Big and Rich, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mike Love, Kenny Loggins, Julio Iglesias Jr., Keb’ Mo', Lindsay Ell, and Larkin Poe.

"America Salutes You," now in its fifth year, has partnered for the first time with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to help spread the message of mental wellness and suicide prevention while raising awareness for several non-profits that aid veterans, the military, and first responders non-profits.

The concert series also aims to highlight the work of doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Guitar Legends 4" will be available on Fox Nation through Saturday.

