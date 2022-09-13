Expand / Collapse search
Biden's student loan handouts a 'political trick' ahead of midterms: Montana governor

Greg Gianforte reacts to President Biden's spending on 'Your World'

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte weighs in on President Biden's student loan handouts and inflation on 'Your World.'

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte dubbed President Biden's student loan handouts a "political trick just ahead of an election to get attention" Tuesday on "Your World."

STATES CONFIRM PLAN TO TAX STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT FUNDS

GOV. GIANFORTE: It's the excessive spending that's driving inflation, and it's hitting hardworking Montanans very hard. Just this student loan bailout alone is going to place an additional $2,000 in debt on every American's back, whether they went to college or not, and whether they have student loan or not. 

This is just a political trick just ahead of an election to get attention. But the problem is, not everybody went to college. Not everybody took out loans. Many people responsibly paid those loans back to shift the burden on to hard-working, blue-collar Americans to benefit the elites who … get advanced degrees. It's just unfair. And that's why we're calling on the Biden administration to scrap th[ese] political shenanigans ahead of the election to try and garner some attention. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

