Biden's socialist policies have been a 'disaster' for minority communities: David McCormick

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate David McCormick makes his case to undecided and minority voters on "Special Report."

DAVID MCCORMICK: What happened under the Trump administration was the highest growth we have seen in decades in real wage growth for minorities. The lowest child poverty we have seen in decades and the lowest unemployment rates. What’s happened under these socialist-democratic policies under Joe Biden have been a disaster for our minority communities. Inflation hurts our minority communities and low-income communities absolutely the worst and the crime that we’re seeing in our urban centers are a disaster for those communities as well. The policies, America first policies, have been great for minority populations and that's the case I will make in the general election.

