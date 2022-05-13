Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden's socialist policies have been a 'disaster' for minority communities: David McCormick

Under the Trump administration we saw the highest growth we have seen in decades for minorities, McCormick said

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dr. Oz has legitimate questions to answer: McCormick Video

Dr. Oz has legitimate questions to answer: McCormick

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate David McCormick discusses the 'high stakes' race on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate David McCormick makes his case to undecided and minority voters on "Special Report."

DAVID MCCORMICK: What happened under the Trump administration was the highest growth we have seen in decades in real wage growth for minorities. The lowest child poverty we have seen in decades and the lowest unemployment rates. What’s happened under these socialist-democratic policies under Joe Biden have been a disaster for our minority communities. Inflation hurts our minority communities and low-income communities absolutely the worst and the crime that we’re seeing in our urban centers are a disaster for those communities as well. The policies, America first policies, have been great for minority populations and that's the case I will make in the general election.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

America first policies are great for minority communities: David McCormick Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.