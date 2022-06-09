Biden's Kimmel interview 'discouraging' on gun control for CNN political commentator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN political commentator and Spectrum News host Errol Louis said Thursday that President Biden's interview with Jimmy Kimmel was "discouraging" for people that want gun legislation passed in Congress.

"New Day" co-host John Berman asked Louis about Biden's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and said that the president "set the parameters" of "what he will and won't do" on guns.

Biden said during his interview with Kimmel that he wouldn't sign any more executive action on guns and that he feels as though he has someone "he can negotiate with" on the Republican side of the aisle, Berman said.

BIDEN TELLS KIMMEL GAS PRICES OIL COMPANIES' FAULT: ‘NOBODY’S LISTENING TO HIM,' ECONOMICS PROFESSOR SAYS

"He might be wrong on both counts to be honest with you. When he says he has somebody to negotiate with, who is that person? He says Mitch McConnell and even Jimmy Kimmel, a comedian, makes a joke about that, the notion that you can negotiate with Mitch McConnell," Louis said.

He added that the president is "talking about a past that just doesn't exist anymore."

"It was a very discouraging appearance in a lot of ways if you really care about making change when it comes to gun violence because the president was talking about 1994," Louis continued.

Berman said Biden faces challenges from the American people to both work together with Republicans on guns and to get something passed.

BIDEN GOES MORE THAN 100 DAYS WITHOUT MAINSTREAM MEDIA INTERVIEW: ‘HIS HANDLERS ARE PETRIFIED'

"That is the challenge. And frankly, look, that is the Biden brand, he got elected in large part because he said ‘we have to bring the country together, I’m a unifier, I can make it happen,'" Louis observed.

He said that the Republican Party has moved even further right and that the president doesn't have a solution for it, other than that he would keep trying to work with them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president took aim at Republicans during his interview with Kimmel on Wednesday, saying, "look, this is not your father's Republican Party. This is a MAGA party." It occurred while he and Kimmel were discussing efforts to pass gun control legislation in Congress.

Biden said that inflation was the "bane of our existence" and praised the U.S. economy.

"We have the fastest growing economy in the world. We have 8.6 million new jobs since I got into office. Unemployment rate's down to 3.6%. We reduced the deficit last year by $320 billion. This year we're gonna reduce it by $1.7 trillion," the president claimed.