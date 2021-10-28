Biden and Harris blasted for 'gender equity' plan to end cash bail: 'Absolutely catastrophic'

Rev. Eugene Rivers III on "Fox & Friends" Thursday blasted President Biden's proposal to eliminate cash bail for suspects. Biden announced on Wednesday a plan to promote gender equity, including a proposal to eliminate cash bail for suspects, despite a rise in violent crime across the country. Rivers, founder of the William J. Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies, said the policy, if implemented, would "adversely affect the communities in the poorest neighborhoods" of U.S. cities.

EUGENE RIVERS III: At the federal level and a number of local levels, it’s a preposterous idea which would only incentivize criminality, which would adversely affect the communities in the poorest neighborhoods in the city.

That idea applied in the south side of Chicago, north Philadelphia or any of the inner cities would be absolutely catastrophic. It’s a terrible idea and if President Biden and the vice president were to come into any of the hoods in any of the major cities, they would get an earful. … I know this personally having worked in the courts advocating for young people. One of the most frustrating things was some criminal dude who gamed the system and got out free. It incentivizes criminality.

