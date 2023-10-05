Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Biden's dogs revealed to have bitten White House staff, causing 'lawsuit' concerns: report

Recent reports have put the Biden family's two German shepherds, Commander and Major, at the center of major media coverage

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Raymond Arroyo: Why are the Biden dogs so aggressive? Video

Raymond Arroyo: Why are the Biden dogs so aggressive?

FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to react to President Biden’s dog attacking a groundskeeper and the migrant crisis’ effect on the iconic Army-Navy game in Massachusetts.

After President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, was removed from the White House campus, it was reported that the First Family’s dogs have also bitten White House staff. 

"The Biden family's German shepherd dogs have repeatedly bitten or nipped members of the White House residence staff in addition to Secret Service agents, according to people familiar with the matter," Axios reported Wednesday. 

Recent reports have put the Biden family's two German shepherds, Commander and Major, at the center of major media coverage.

BIDEN'S DOG, COMMANDER, REMOVED FROM WHITE HOUSE AFTER SERIES OF BITING INCIDENTS

Biden dogs

After President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander (left), was removed from the White House campus, Axios reported that the First Family’s dogs also bit White House staff. (Getty Images / AFP // Getty Images // AFP via Getty Images)

"Biden's dog Major — who eventually was banished to the family's home in Delaware — was so aggressive that residence officials warned the first lady's office the Biden's could face a lawsuit for injuries unless there were changes," Axios wrote. 

President Biden’s dog, Commander, was removed from the White House campus, amid multiple biting incidents and aggressive behavior. 

"The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady Jill Biden, previously told Fox News.

"They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions," Alexander added. "Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated."

SOME IN BIDEN'S STAFF WORRY HIS DOG ONLY HAS 'APPETITE' FOR SECRET SERVICE MEMBERS

The Bidens dog Major is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2021.  (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Most recently, Commander, a German shepherd, bit a Secret Service agent on White House grounds last month. But before Commander was taken of White House grounds, rumors were spreading among staff that the dog particularly liked to bite Secret Service members. 

"Among staff, there is an emerging belief that, in the eyes of Commander, they are off limits; that the dog only has an appetite for the Secret Service," Politico reported. 

"It’s shocking that he can be so aggressive," one White House staffer said. "I’ve never seen him like that."

Commander was removed after his eleventh known biting incident. Conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch previously obtained reports of the 10 previous incidents of Commander terrorizing staff from October 2022 through January 2023. CNN reported Wednesday that there were more biting incidents that went unreported. 

"The ongoing discipline issue of the Biden dogs is in no way a Secret Service problem," a former White House official who "regularly interacted with both Commander and Major" reportedly told Axios. "The agency is just trying to protect their own agents from these animals who do have violent behaviors."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Joe Biden, Commander

US President Joe Biden walks through the neighborhood with their new dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, December 28, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Patrick Ward contributed to this report. 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.