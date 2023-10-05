Biden's dogs revealed to have bitten White House staff, causing 'lawsuit' concerns: report

After President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, was removed from the White House campus, it was reported that the First Family’s dogs have also bitten White House staff.

"The Biden family's German shepherd dogs have repeatedly bitten or nipped members of the White House residence staff in addition to Secret Service agents, according to people familiar with the matter," Axios reported Wednesday.

Recent reports have put the Biden family's two German shepherds, Commander and Major, at the center of major media coverage.

"Biden's dog Major — who eventually was banished to the family's home in Delaware — was so aggressive that residence officials warned the first lady's office the Biden's could face a lawsuit for injuries unless there were changes," Axios wrote.

President Biden’s dog , Commander, was removed from the White House campus, amid multiple biting incidents and aggressive behavior.

"The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady Jill Biden, previously told Fox News.

"They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions," Alexander added. "Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated."

Most recently, Commander, a German shepherd, bit a Secret Service agent on White House grounds last month. But before Commander was taken of White House grounds, rumors were spreading among staff that the dog particularly liked to bite Secret Service members.

"Among staff, there is an emerging belief that, in the eyes of Commander, they are off limits; that the dog only has an appetite for the Secret Service," Politico reported.

"It’s shocking that he can be so aggressive," one White House staffer said. "I’ve never seen him like that."

Commander was removed after his eleventh known biting incident. Conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch previously obtained reports of the 10 previous incidents of Commander terrorizing staff from October 2022 through January 2023. CNN reported Wednesday that there were more biting incidents that went unreported.

"The ongoing discipline issue of the Biden dogs is in no way a Secret Service problem," a former White House official who "regularly interacted with both Commander and Major" reportedly told Axios. "The agency is just trying to protect their own agents from these animals who do have violent behaviors."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

