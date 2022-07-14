Biden's current Iran failures due mostly to Trump terminating nuclear deal: Washington Post's Max Boot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Max Boot’s latest piece argued that it’s former President Trump’s fault that Iran may acquire nuclear weapons though President Joe Biden will be getting all the blame.

Boot’s Wednesday column hammered Trump for his decision to terminate the Iran nuclear deal during his administration and claimed Biden is currently dealing with the "fallout."

Boot wrote, "As he travels around the Middle East this week, President Biden is struggling with the fallout of what may turn out to be the single worst diplomatic blunder in U.S. history: President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal."

The author insisted that "Iran was complying with the agreement," before Trump terminated it. "Under the nuclear deal, Iran could not enrich uranium beyond 3.67 percent. Now, it is enriching up to 60 percent (far closer to weapons grade)." Boot wrote, adding, "Iran already has enough highly enriched uranium to make a nuclear bomb within a few weeks. Within six months it could produce five bombs."

Though Boot did assign some minor blame to Biden. "While Biden was dealt a very poor hand, he also hasn’t played that hand particularly well. The administration did not rush to renew the Iran nuclear deal when it took office."

He then mentioned how Biden had all but reached the completion of a revived nuclear deal this past April but failed to follow through because he was unable to comply with "Iran’s demand that Biden rescind Trump’s 2019 listing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization."

"Biden should have done so, because the designation was largely symbolic and would not have affected individual sanctions on the corps’s commanders," Boot argued. "But the Senate voted 62 to 33 for a nonbinding resolution against delisting the guard," he noted.

He added that Biden was "too afraid of being labeled soft on Iran by Republicans" to pursue the deal any further.

Israeli military experts on the other hand, have claimed that reviving the nuclear deal would be "catastrophic across the board." Last month, former top Israeli military officer Yossi Kupperwasser told Fox News, "Ending sanctions would position Iran to spend billions of dollars on developing military capabilities, arming its militias, solidifying the regime's domestic grip and bolstering its regional standing, which could lead to escalation in the Middle East."

Kupperwasser also claimed that a revived deal would, "undermine Israel's international legitimacy to act toward mitigating Iranian capabilities."

Boot returned to Trump and this being mostly his failure. "But while Biden could have handled Iran better, there is little doubt that we have reached this perilous pass in large part because of Trump’s catastrophic blunder," he claimed.

Boot explained, "Iran is not inclined to make any sacrifices today when it knows any deal could be — and probably would be — torn up in 2025 by a future Republican president, perhaps even by Trump himself."

He slammed Trump and his supporters for having "brought us to the brink of disaster," and not proposing any new policy on Iran. "Their demands (endorsed by 49 of 50 GOP senators) are to not make any concessions to Iran and keep tough sanctions in place. In other words, keep doing what isn’t working," he wrote.

In conclusion, the columnist mentioned the "cruel irony of the situation," stating, "If Iran goes nuclear, Trump will be more responsible than any other American, but Biden will get the blame." Even worse, "if Iran tests a nuclear weapon before the 2024 U.S. election, that would further discredit Biden and could hasten Trump’s return to the Oval Office."