Biden's climate plan shows how administration is incapable of 'doing anything to meet the moment': Domenech

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said that President Biden's climate change plan is an example of how the Biden administration is "simply not capable of doing anything to meet the moment in a way that is going to satisfy either their base or the American people" Wednesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

BIDEN PLEDGES TO MOBILIZE PRESIDENCY TO COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE: 'CODE RED FOR HUMANITY'

DOMENECH: The reality when it comes to climate change, as Mara said, is that there's not much that the president can do with these executive orders or anything like them. But this was another example, I think, of how this White House and this president are simply not capable of doing anything to meet the moment in a way that is going to satisfy either their base or the American people. At the end of the day, when it comes to climate, the answer to this is to lean away from coal, to lean into natural gas, to allow for cleaner emissions in ways that we've seen proven to be supported by the science and to - … frankly, encourage nuclear power. These are all things that we can do. Unfortunately, I think this White House is really caught in a bind, and they're not going to be able to make anybody happy with this.

