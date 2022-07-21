Biden's breakthrough COVID infection: The 'elephant in the room' is he is 'pushing 80 years old,' says Riley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jason Riley asserted that the "elephant in the room" is not President Biden's breakthrough COVID-19 infection but that he is "pushing 80 years old" Thursday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

PRESIDENT BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

RILEY: The real elephant in the room here is not just that a president has COVID, but that it's a president who is pushing 80 years old. As Mara said, most people get COVID these days - something similar to a cold, maybe a bad cold, and they're just fine after a few days. Except if you happen to be pushing 80, in which case you need to take it very seriously. We have a president who's pushing 80. And while his friends in the media will want to play this up as, "Oh, we have to be wary that the COVID pandemic is still with us and so forth." No, we don't really. The pandemic is over. And if you get COVID, it'll probably be like getting a cold. But the issue here is that the president is of advanced age, and he's showing other signs of his age.

