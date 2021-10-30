Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Biden's 85-vehicle motorcade a textbook example of hypocrisy from 'limousine liberals': Boothe

'The Big Saturday Show's' panelists uncovered the 'rules for thee, but not for me' hypocrisy of the modern left

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe called climate change a "limousine liberal issue" on "The Big Saturday Show" in the aftermath of President Joe Biden traveling through Rome in an 85-vehicle motorcade before the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference on Sunday.

"The issue of climate change is a limousine liberal issue," Boothe said. "The Republican Party has turned into the party for the American worker, and Democrats are the party for coastal elites. This issue alone underscores that point."

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: THE SECRET THAT BIDEN, OBAMA, HILLARY WON'T SAY ALOUD ABOUT TODAY'S DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Boothe also cited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., illegally parking her "$59,000" Tesla outside of a Whole Foods store and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry "exclusively fl[ying] private" as examples of "limousine liberal issues…[that] hurt hardworking Americans the most." 

"If Democrats actually cared about emissions, they would look toward things like natural gas, nuclear power as well," she continued. "But they don't care about these issues. They don't care about emissions. All they care about is virtue-signaling to their other limousine liberal friends."

Democrat Mario Procaccino coined the term "limousine liberal" in his ill-fated 1969 campaign for New York City mayor. Author and journalist Tom Wolfe perhaps popularized the insult in his 1970 essay, "Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny's." 

  • Image 1 of 3

    U.S. President Joe Biden departs after having a bilateral meeting with Pope Francis and His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, at the Vatican, October 29, 2021.  (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wears a "Tax The Rich" dress by Brother Vellies and Aurora James.  (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

  • Image 3 of 3

    FILE PHOTO: Cars move on a road during a day with polluted air, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China February 13, 2021.  (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins//File Photo)

"This is hypocrisy…to the teeth," Fox News contributor Sean Duffy said. 

"What gets me," he continued, is that "every single one" of the Democrats who "bashed" energy executives for oil production and contributing to climate change at a House hearing earlier this week "flies on airplanes, …drives cars, …heat[s] their homes, …turn[s] on the lights," etc.

"And they're bashing every single one of the energy executives who actually produce the energies that make their lives work," he said.

Panelist Jackie DeAngelis questioned why Biden does not apply "more pressure" on China and India, "the two biggest polluters in the world" instead of taxing Americans to fund electric vehicle subsidies and other climate change provisions in the social spending bill.

"Why is it that we have to pay more to pay for the perils that are happening across the globe when it comes to climate change, and everybody else can just shrug their shoulders and look the other way?" she asked.

As DeAngelis noted, AAA's national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.40 Saturday, compared to $2.14 only a year ago. Oil prices have hit a seven-year high of about $85 per barrel "when they were sub-$50 for the longest time," she said.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.