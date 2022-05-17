Sen. Kennedy slams 'woke' Biden appointees: 'They think Washington is America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., criticized the Biden administration and its "woke" appointees Tuesday for not focusing on issues impacting "ordinary" Americans. On "Fox & Friends," Kennedy told host Will Cain he is pushing a resolution imploring the administration to address inflation, the baby formula shortage, border crisis and crime.

SEN. KENNEDY: What our resolution is intended to do is to try to get the Biden administration to focus on those issues that moms and dads are worried about when they lie down to sleep at night and can't. Things like crime, things like the border, inflation, the baby food shortage. ... I think most Americans understand that in its first 14 months, the Biden administration has not exactly rocked it. Why is that? There are two reasons. Number one, the president, I think, has delegated an enormous amount of his responsibility to his appointees. Number two, who are his appointees? … He has a bunch of uber Washington insider elite types who haven't been out of Washington mentally for more than 10 minutes in their lives. They think Washington is America and America is Washington.

And the second group that he has running the show, there's some overlap, I would describe as the crunchy granola types who like to attend gender reveal parties. They're very, very woke, and they're just not focused on the issues that are worrying ordinary Americans right now. I'm not saying they don't believe in democracy. They say they do, but they really believe in government by experts. And they think they're the experts, and they're smarter than ordinary Americans, and they're more virtuous and that everybody ought to shut up and listen to them.

